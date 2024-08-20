The rate was the highest among the “Enem dos Concursos” blocks, formed by mid-level competitors

The intermediate level block of the CNU (Unified National Competition) recorded an abstention rate of 62%, according to data disclosed by Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services this Monday (19.Aug.2024). It was the largest among the 8 blocks of “Enem dos Concursos”.

In total, the CNU had a 54.12% abstention rate, with 970,037 candidates taking the test. The exam was administered in 228 cities in Brazil on Sunday (August 18). The abstention rate among candidates who applied for quotas for people with disabilities was lower, at 39.28%.

The Ministry of Management also reported that the Federal District was the Federation unit with the lowest abstention rate, with 43.39%. Roraima (47.82%) and Alagoas (53.49%) appear next.

During the interview with journalists On Sunday (18 August), Minister Esther Dweck stated that the estimate was expected, considering the history of public tenders, and cited as an example the Banco do Brasil tender, which registered an abstention rate of 62%.

Here are the abstention figures at the CNU by block:

block 1 (Infrastructure, Exact Sciences and Engineering): 52.51%;

block 2 (Technology, Data and Information): 50.75%;

block 3 (Environmental, Agricultural and Biological): 47.98%;

block 4 (Work and Health of the Server): 48.05%;

block 5 (Education, Health, Social Development and Human Rights): 53.77%;

block 6 (Economic Sectors and Regulation): 52.02%;

block 7 (Government Management and Public Administration): 48.96%;

block 8 (Intermediate Level): 62.05%.

Here are the abstention data at the CNU by Federative Unit: