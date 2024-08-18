Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/18/2024 – 9:32

The Post Office was responsible for ensuring the delivery of all the Unified National Exam (CNU) tests throughout the country. According to the federal government, the task was successfully completed on Sunday morning (18).

The more than 2.114 million registered candidates will take the tests in 3,563 locations, such as schools and colleges, in all 27 capitals and other municipalities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants, chosen by the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI).

The operation to distribute the evidence involved 20,000 parcels delivered to over 3,500 locations in two hours, totaling 170 tons. To ensure that all the evidence reached its final destination, the company mobilized land, air and sea transport from the beginning of the operation, covering over 153,000 kilometers – which is equivalent to almost four complete trips around the Earth.

“The logistical challenge was enormous, but we were able to count on the fundamental support of a public company,” said the Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck.

The president of Correios, Fabiano Silva dos Santos, praised the efforts of the company, the largest in the logistics segment in Latin America. “Only a public company present throughout the country is capable of carrying out an operation of this size efficiently and safely,” he said.