Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/18/2024 – 20:14

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI), Esther Dweck, made a preliminary assessment of the attendance at the Unified National Public Competition (CNPU), this Sunday (18), stating that around 1 million people took part in the competition.

The number of applicants for the CNU totaled 2.14 million, which means an abstention rate of over 50%. “It is within our expectations, compared to other competitions of this size, with this number of people,” said the minister.

According to Esther, the Federal District had the lowest abstention rate and Ceará had the highest. The data is preliminary and the Ministry of Management will release the consolidated data tomorrow (19).

According to her, the abstention rate was lower than other recent competitions, such as the Central Bank competition. “The historical average is around 40%, reaching 50% in larger competitions.”

The tests started at 9 am and ended between 5:30 pm and 7 pm, depending on the knowledge block chosen by the candidate and special assistance in the case of participants with some disability.

The question booklet will be available this Sundayat 8 pm, on the official CNU website. The preliminary official answer key will be released on Tuesday (20). The final result of the contest is scheduled for November 20.

The largest selection of civil servants in history, with more than 2.1 million applicants, the CNU was held in 228 cities spread across all states and the Federal District (DF). In total, there are 6,640 vacancies in 21 federal agencies, the first time that this single selection format was applied to fill jobs in the federal government.

Initially, the tests were scheduled to take place on May 5. However, two days before the first scheduled date, on May 3, the federal government postponed the contest, due to heavy rains that affected almost 95% (468 of the 497) of the municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul.