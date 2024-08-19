Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/18/2024 – 21:01

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) released on Sunday night (8) the question booklets for the Unified National Public Competition (CPNU), as provided for in the official schedule.

The link to download the notebooks is on the CPNU website. The participant can also find the evidence in Cesgranrio page dedicated to the CNU, through login at Gov.br. Questions from the eight knowledge blocks are available.

Nicknamed the Enem of Competitions due to its size, with 2.1 million applicants, the test for those competing for high school places, in block 8, had as its essay theme how education and scientific and technological progress can help reduce inequalities.

In the seven higher education blocks, the essay tests had specific questions for each area, with themes ranging from school census to climate change and human rights in the indigenous context and the situation of the prison system, among others.

Earlier, the MGI reinforced that anyone who left the exam room with the question booklet, which was prohibited, will be identified and eliminated from the CNUas provided for in the notice. According to the minister of the department, Esther Dweck, there are few people in this situation.

Dates

The CNU will have the official preliminary answer key for the objective test released on Tuesday (20). Participants will be able to check the correct answers on the official contest page.

After the results are released, candidates will have August 20 and 21 to appeal if they do not agree with the resolution of any question. According to the official schedule, the image of the answer sheet will be available on September 10, and the final grades for the objective tests, after all appeals have been evaluated, will be released on October 8.

The preliminary score for the essay test should also be released on October 8th. Requests for review of the open questions may be submitted on October 8th and 9th, with the final score for the essay tests scheduled for October 17th. The final scores should be released on November 21st.

The CPNU exams were held this Sunday in 228 cities, in all states and in the Federal District. Of the 2.1 million registered, around 1 million showed up to take the tests. The abstention rate was within the government’s expectations.

The event will also have a reservation registrationin which more than 13 thousand qualified candidates will be on the waiting list, with the possibility of new calls, including for temporary vacancies that arise. The initial basic salaries of those approved range from R$ 4,407.90 to R$ 22,900, depending on the position.