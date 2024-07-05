Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/05/2024 – 20:12

Candidates for the Unified National Public Exam who are unable to take the exams on August 18 can now request a refund of the registration fee. The deadline established by the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services to make the request, which began this Friday (5) and ends Sunday (7), according to the updated notice of the contest, published in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union on Thursday (4).

The measure aims to assist candidates who have been affected by the postponement of the tests, which were scheduled for May 5 and were rescheduled for August 18, due to the state of public calamity in Rio Grande do Sul, caused by heavy rains and floods that hit the state. The refund of the registration fee cancels the candidate’s participation in the competition.

The refund request can be made by candidates registered anywhere in the country, it is not restricted to residents of Rio Grande do Sul or those who would take the tests in the state. The request must be made onlinedirectly on the contest platformcandidate area, with Login and password for the federal government’s digital services portal, Gov.br. When requesting a refund of the amount paid for the registration fee, it will be necessary to provide the bank, branch and checking account details. It is mandatory that the applicant be the sole holder of the indicated checking account.

The refund of the amount paid for registration will only be made after the exam date, August 18. In February, candidates for mid-level positions paid R$60 and those applying for higher-level positions paid R$90.

The original notice for the unified competition already provided for the reimbursement of the registration fee, however, only for specific situations, such as cases of lack of energy and natural disasters.

CNU

Currently, the so-called Enem dos Concursos has more than 2.1 million applicants, including those who pay the fee and those who are exempt. In total, 6,440 vacancies will be offered at secondary and higher education levels in 21 federal public service bodies and entities, with starting salaries of up to R$22,900.

During the registration period, the person could apply for only one of the eight thematic blocks of the unified competition. Within the same block, the candidate chose three areas of interest, in case of approval.

The national competition model consists of carrying out simultaneous tests in 228 cities across all states and the Federal District.

According to the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, the objective is to promote equal opportunities for access to permanent public positions; standardize procedures for administering tests; improve methods for selecting public servants, in order to prioritize the qualifications necessary for performing activities inherent to the public sector; and ensure the principle of impartiality in the selection of candidates in all phases and stages of the selection process.

According to the schedule released on Thursday by the ministry, the final result obtained by the candidate in the tests will be released on November 21 and the expected date of taking office in public office is January 2025.

