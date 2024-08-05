Information will be on the Registration Confirmation Card, in the Candidate Area

The more than 2.11 million candidates of the CNU (Unified National Competition) will be able to check their test location on Wednesday (Aug 7, 2024), at 10 am. The Registration Confirmation Card will be available at Candidate Areathe same page where the person registered. To access it, you must log in with your account details on the federal government’s Single Portal, Gov.br.

The confirmation card contains, among other information, the registration number, date, time and location of the test, in addition to stating that the registered person will be entitled to specialized care or treatment by their social name, if applicable.

Although it is not mandatory, the MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services) recommends taking the card on the day of the test, on August 18th.

The gates to the test sites will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. in the morning (Brasília time). In the afternoon, the gates will open at 1 p.m. and close at 2 p.m. (Brasília time).

On Saturday (3 August), the Post Office began distributing the tests for the so-called Enem dos Concursos to more than 228 cities in all Brazilian states, where they will be administered. Since the test was brought forward in May, the packages containing the tests were stored in an undisclosed location for security reasons.

CORRECTIONS

The candidate may request correction of information on the confirmation card, in accordance with what he/she requested at the time of registration, but it is not possible to request to change the municipality where the test will be held.

To request corrections to the document, candidates must contact the company applying for the competition, Fundação Cesgranrio, by telephone: 0800-701-2028.

CNU

The CNU offers 6,640 vacancies for 21 federal public administration bodies. The competition will also have a candidate pool with more than 13,000 qualified candidates who will be on the waiting list, with the possibility of new calls, including for temporary vacancies that arise.

New calls for positions covered by this competition may be made every 6 months or according to the need and flow of release and vacancy of positions.

The initial basic salaries of those approved range from R$4,407.90 to R$22,900, depending on the position.

According to the new schedule for the selection process, the test booklets will be available from 9:00 p.m. on the same day the tests are administered (August 18). And on August 20, the preliminary release of the answer sheets for the objective tests will be made.

The results of the competition will be announced on November 21st and, in January 2025, the calls for the appointment of those approved will begin, as well as for training courses in specific careers.

With information from Brazil Agency.