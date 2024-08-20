The government had said that there would be no disqualification in the “Enem dos Concursos”, but went back on it after consulting the banking and legal departments

The MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services) reported this Monday (Aug 19, 2024) that candidates for the CNU (National Unified Public Exam) – known as the “Enem of Exams” – who did not fill out all the identification on the answer card will be eliminated. Around 1 million people took the exam on Sunday (Aug 18).

Since the competition had several types of tests, it was necessary to identify the test on the answer sheet, where the answer key was marked. The CNU notice states that candidates must mark the type of test that appears on the cover of their test on their respective answer sheets, under penalty of elimination. The information was also written on the first page of all the tests in the competition.

On Sunday night (18 August), after the competition, Minister Esther Dweck had said that candidates who forgot to provide the information would not be eliminated.

“It will not be eliminated, Cesgranrio will make a huge effort to identify it. Based on the location of the issues, Cesgranrio could have identified it. So, this effort will be made.”said the minister.

On social media, the statement was controversial and candidates reported that they did not put the identification phrase or number on the answer card, and others feared the contest would be cancelled due to non-compliance with the notice.

According to the MGI, around 500 candidates (0.05% of the total) were eliminated this Sunday for having displayed behaviors prohibited by the notice, including leaving the exam room taking the question booklet, which was prohibited.

Here is the full MGI note:

“Regarding people who did not fill out all the identification on the answer card, the Ministry of Management informs that, after consulting the application board and legal consultation, it has decided that, in compliance with the notice, the candidates will be eliminated.”

With information from Brazil Agency.