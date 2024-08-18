Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 13:51

The more than 2.1 million people registered for the National Unified Public Exam, known as the “Enem of Exams”, will be able to check the official answer key for the test from Tuesday, the 20th, according to the schedule released by the Federal Government.

The “concurseiros” compete for 6,640 vacancies in different areas and levels of knowledge, with salaries that can reach R$22,900.

Although the official answer key will only be released in the next few days, candidates will be able to access the test booklet from 8 pm this Sunday, the 18th, as announced by the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, responsible for organizing the test.

Both the notebook with the questions and the answer key will be available on the official CNU website.

Test dynamics

In the morning, the gates opened at 7:30 am (Brasília time) and closed exactly one hour later, at 8:30 am. Candidates who chose to take the exam in the first part of the day had 2h30 to complete the test. Those who will take the test in the afternoon will have 3h30 to complete it – the gates open at 1 pm this Sunday.

The exam was carried out in 228 cities across the country.