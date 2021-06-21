Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.20.2021 22:23:08

After the return to the epidemiological yellow traffic light in Mexico City due to the increase in coronavirus cases, the CNTE recommended holding classes at a distance, since despite the recommendations to take classes of 45 minutes maximum, “we would continue to have the risk problem because students, parents, teachers would be attending in person, “he said Pedro Hernandez, leader of the section 9 of the CNTE in Mexico City.

“It is unfortunate that they insist two weeks before the end of the school year, we are in the middle of the third trimester evaluation and our recommendation is that we keep this part of the work that we have been developing distance education teachers, using different platforms, “said the leader of section 9 in an interview with MILENIO Television.

Likewise, he affirmed that he hopes that in August there will be optimal conditions in schools because after the closure due to the pandemic, most of them have a very large deterioration and stressed that “we are preparing a census in the schools of Mexico City, of what are the needs, the shortages we have, problems of lack of water, maintenance “.

“We continue to work remotely, in different modalities, and we are going to conclude the school year and we hope that the month of July and August will be used to compensate for situations that we have in schools and make progress on the issue of vaccination.”

Pedro Hernandez He stressed that for the community learning centers to function, inputs are also required, such as the computers working, being able to generate booklets, materials, that is not at the moment and it seems to us that a measure of this nature would be very improvised. “

