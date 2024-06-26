Mexico City.- Section 7 of the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) of Chiapas asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to resume bilaterality, that is, the joint participation of the union and the authorities in the allocation of places.

After a meeting with the president, the leader of that section, Isael González, reported that López Obrador instructed federal officials to attend to this and other demands. He also offered that the governor of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón, will give a response.

“There is a commitment from the president to review the issue of bilaterality for the specific case of Section 7 of Chiapas,” he indicated.

The participation of the union in the chain of change process, which was canceled with the educational reform implemented during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto, has been one of the main demands of Section 7 of the CNTE.

This Tuesday, López Obrador received a commission from said teaching section after in the meeting held on June 11 with different sections of the Coordinator they complained that they have not been attended to by the governor of their State.

González said that the president, the governor of Chiapas, the state and federal Secretaries of Education, as well as officials from the Ministry of Finance and the ISSSTE were present at the meeting.

In addition to the bilaterality in the allocation of places, the teachers also demanded that the educational reform be completely repealed and the retirement regime changed so that female teachers can retire with 28 years of seniority and male teachers with 30, regardless of their age.

Likewise, they requested to restore the Savings Bank and the Social Savings and Benefit Fund (FABES) so that they function as before the 2020 decree that canceled the possibility of discounts on teacher loans being made via payroll.

“The meeting will continue tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10 in the morning here in the National Palace. The Ministry of Education, the Interior and the bodies that have to do with labor bilaterality will be present.

“The commission will stay working tomorrow and the commitment is that on Thursday the governor is back, the governor of Chiapas returns to Mexico City to continue and the agreements can be validated,” he explained.