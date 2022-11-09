A request will be made to the team of Lula’s transition government for the proposal to be processed together with the PEC fura-teto

THE CNT (National Transport Confederation) will ask the government of the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) for the transport sector to enter the PEC harrowing. The objective is to obtain more resources outside the expenditure ceiling for investment, maintenance and restoration of Brazilian highways.

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) seeks to keep the value of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 for 2023. There is still no date for the formal presentation of the proposal in Congress.

The 2022 CNT road survey showed that Brazil needs BRL 72.3 billion to recover its road network with restorations and reconstructions. The document also indicates that this year there will be an unnecessary consumption of 1.1 billion liters of diesel due to the poor quality of the pavement in the country’s network. The cost passed on to carriers is R$ 4.8 billion.

The president of the CNT, Vander Costa, said that he has already contacted the former Minister of Transport, Anderson Adauto, so that, if he is appointed as a member of the transition team, he will take the demand to the elected government and obtain more investments for highways out of the spending cap.

🇧🇷We already have a project ready to ask for the transition PEC to include some resources for infrastructure with the justification of the need to have a minimally conserved road infrastructure in order to have objective growth. […] We are already looking for the former Minister of Transport, Anderson Adauto, and if he is effective as a participant, for him to put some resources for road infrastructure,” said Costa.

The president of the CNT also stated that the ideal would be a value of R$ 20 billion for the maintenance of the roads, but that will “work to get more🇧🇷 He stated that the R$ 6 billion foreseen for the budget of the Dnit (National Department of Transport Infrastructure) is much lower than the minimum necessary.