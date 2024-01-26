Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/26/2024 – 16:54

In the first 11 months of 2023, the insurance sector had revenue of R$351 billion in Brazil, an increase of 8.9% compared to the same period in 2022, according to the National Confederation of Insurers (CNseg). The numbers do not include the supplementary health sector.

The product groups with the most significant growth were credit and guarantee insurance, with an increase of 18.2%; assets, with an increase of 17.3%; housing, up 12.4%; and life, which also raised 12.4% than in the period from January to November 2022.

Also according to CNseg, the sector paid R$207.2 billion in compensation, redemptions, benefits and draws between January and November 2023, a growth of 3.4% in the annual comparison.

In terms of return, credit and guarantee insurance paid 58.5% more in the analyzed period of 2023 than in the same period of 2022; in travel insurance, the amount paid increased by 43.4%; in traditional pension plans, growth was 27.9%; and in property insurance, 14%.

Data from the supplementary health sector, which ranges from January to September 2023, points to a collection of R$206.5 billion via consideration, an increase of 13.8% in one year. Refunds to users totaled R$178.6 billion, an increase of 12.5% ​​compared to the same period in 2022.

The Confederation estimates that, at the end of 2023, the sector's revenue will rise 10.4%, to R$663 billion. For this year, the expectation is for growth of 11.7% compared to 2023.