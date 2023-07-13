Estadão Contenti

The National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) released a note in which it says it does not consider the period of 60 days after the publication of the trial minutes for collective negotiations involving the national nursing floor. For the entity, the deadline should start from August, when the recess of the judiciary ends.

“Despite this, the guidance for all employers’ unions has been, since the decision, for them to start the conversations as soon as possible, something as we predicted, they have been of absolute intransigence on the part of the workers’ unions, which will have the floor guaranteed if the negotiation fails”, says the entity in the note.

According to the court’s advisory, however, the understanding of the Supreme Court is that the deadline for publishing the minutes is valid, as was explicit in the vote of the rapporteur, Luís Roberto Barroso, which was followed by the majority of ministers.

CNSaúde has already expressed its opposition to the 60-day period. The entity that brings together employers’ unions argues that time is not enough for negotiation and discourages unions that represent workers from participating in agreements. In a note released after the conclusion of the trial, on April 30, CNSaúde said it will appeal the decision.

