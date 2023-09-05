The celebrations continue National Research Council for the 100 years of the foundation of the Cnr. The CNR Institute of Nanotechnology opens on 7 September, at 17.00, at the Lecce branch of the Cnr Nanotecat Campus Ecotekne, the exhibition “Shapes of the Invisible” designed and built to tell a journey through the wonders of the infinitely small. The exhibition aims to illustrate the scientific progress developed in the ‘Technopole for Precision Medicine’ project in a new guise.

The largest Italian public research body explains that the exhibition itinerary allows you to get to know concrete and promising examples of research activities that have multiple repercussions on daily life, the results achieved according to unusual points of view, some beyond the visible, others towards possible intertwining with art, traditionally distant from ‘hard science’. The artistic exhibit entitled ‘Nanotechnology inspires arts’ takes place in this scenario, a contest created in collaboration with the Academy of Fine Arts of Lecce and which makes use of the artistic creativity of its talented students.

Michele Emiliano, President of the Puglia Region, Carlo Salvemini, Mayor of the City of Lecce, Antonio Leo, Vice President of the Province of Lecce, Maria Chiara Carrozza, President of the National Research Council, attended the inauguration.