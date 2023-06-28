Identified new infectious agents that could be useful in the laboratory for biotechnological applications. A study conducted by the Institute for the Sustainable Protection of Plants (Ipsp) and the Institute of Biomedical Technologies of Bari (Itb) of the National Research Council (Cnr) described over 20,000 new potential species of infectious agents, consisting of molecules of RNA with particular properties, i.e. able to catalyze chemical reactions, which could be used in various applications, including viral vaccines for the development of new therapies. The research, carried out in collaboration with the University of Brescia, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas (Spain) and the University of Toronto (Canada), was published in the journal Nature Communications.

“Until a few weeks ago, only a few dozen viroids were known, which infect plants, and very few viroidal-type RNAs, the smallest known infectious agents: numbers that made these subviral entities appear like a biological oddity. This research gave us it has given the opportunity to identify thousands of infectious agents with similar characteristics, which could represent potential new species, a turning point in the field of knowledge on microbial biodiversity”, explains Francesco Di Serio, Cnr-Ipsp researcher and author of the research .

The study was based on the analysis of public data and put together the results of various researches, also envisaging experimental tests in the laboratory. “The catalytic properties of RNA are the basis of the theory according to which life on earth developed starting from a pre-cellular phase, in which RNA replicated and evolved before DNA and proteins. We have experimentally demonstrated how RNA circular cells play a fundamental role in the replication process of these new infectious agents; moreover, the fact of having identified RNAs in samples from different geographical areas and ecological niches suggests that the number and type of host organisms may be much larger than what was not known until now”, continues the researcher.

In addition to marking a turning point in the knowledge of microbial biodiversity and in the study of the origin and evolution of life, these results offer numerous application perspectives. “This methodology can be used to search for new infectious agents in any organism and possibly to associate them with diseases whose causes are still unknown. The fact that a viroidal-type RNA is able to reduce the virulence of a chestnut pathogenic fungus makes us think that these infectious entities could allow the biological control of fungal diseases of other plants and perhaps, in the future, also of animal and human diseases”, concludes Di Serio.

“Finally, given the growing interest in circular RNAs to be used as a new generation of therapeutic molecules, including viral vaccines, these infectious agents could form the basis for the development of new viral vectors.”