Pomegranate scraps to keep blood pressure under control and protect the heart. An extract of pomegranate peels and seeds completely soluble in water, obtained through an innovative, green, efficient technique and with the possibility of industrial production, has proven effective in the treatment of hypertension, both acute and chronic. This is demonstrated by a study conducted on animal models, published in the journal 'Nutrients' and carried out by a research group from the Institute for Bioeconomy of the National Research Council of Florence (Cnr-Ibe) and the University of Pisa.

The extraction of pomegranate juice generates inedible by-products, peels and seeds, equal to 60% of the weight of the fruit, which are available in large quantities and long known for their healthy properties, largely due to the so-called ellagitannins, in particular punicalagin and ellagic acid. “Until now, the recovery and valorization of these by-products have been hindered by the lack of an adequate extraction technique, capable of returning a product that is completely soluble in water and safer for the organism. In fact, the quality and properties of the extracts of natural products, including pomegranate by-products, also depend on the extraction technique”, underlines Francesco Meneguzzo, researcher at Cnr-Ibe.

“The application of hydrodynamic cavitation, already successfully verified on citrus fruit and forestry by-products – explains the researcher – has allowed the extraction of a large quantity of pomegranate peels and seeds in water alone, at low temperature and in a few minutes , with very limited energy consumption, resulting in a completely soluble product.” The study involved the oral administration of pomegranate extract to spontaneously hypertensive rats.

“After oral administration – states Lara Testai of the University of Pisa – the results demonstrated good intestinal bioaccessibility and the ability to effectively counteract the increase in pressure in an experimental model of hypertension, improving dysfunction and reducing the thickness of the endothelium, which is the tissue that lines the inside of blood vessels.”

“In addition to this – specifies Testai – the administration of pomegranate extract has demonstrated important effects at a cardiac level, because it has allowed the levels of cytokines to be lowered, the molecules responsible for inflammatory and fibrotic processes at the cellular level. These findings suggest the possibility of developing different and broader-spectrum mechanisms with respect to cardiovascular protection”.

This type of research demonstrates how waste from the processing of vegetable products such as pomegranate is rich in substances precious to health, also representing added value from a sustainability perspective. In fact, the results of the study, in addition to suggesting potential benefits for human health, could contribute to increasing the value of the pomegranate supply chain and reducing the environmental impact associated with the related by-products.