However, the President of the Council stated that perhaps the Civil House “has to lower a little” the final value

The president of CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development), Ricardo Galvão, said this Friday (20.jan.2023) that he presented to the federal government “3 possible scenarios” increase in research grants, all with readjustment of at least 40%. However, he said that it is possible that the Civil House “have to lower it a bit” the final amount due to the “needed resource scenario”.

“No, we do not reduce (the value), but we have 3 possible scenarios. in our proposal (of values) there is none below 40%, but it is possible that the Civil House, considering the entire scenario of necessary resources, will have to lower it a little. That we do not know”declared in an interview with UOL News.

Ricardo Galvão said that the 40% readjustment was proposed during the transitional government, however, “it is not the value approved by the government”. He also stated that he performed with the president of the Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel), Mercedes Bustamante, to “compatible” increases in institutions’ research grants.

When asked what the amounts would be, Ricardo Galvão did not detail the numbers, since, according to him, the possibility of increasing the number of scholarships is also being studied by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development and by Capes.

“You have two options in hand: one is to make a big increase in the value of scholarships and maintain the current number, and the other is to increase the number of scholarships. This has to come out of ‘the same package’ and is what the Civil House is studying more carefully. This study of the number of grants we did not do so detailed, because I am not putting values”he declared.

RESEARCH SCHOLARSHIPS

On Thursday (19.jan), the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanasaid that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should announce in January the increase in scholarships from Capes and CNPq. Values ​​have been frozen since 2013.

In December 2022, the Minister of Science and Technology, Luciana Santosstated that there will be a readjustment of scholarships paid to graduate students.

“This is a debate that we are going to have to do with the full context of the resources that will be available. At first, you need to make at least the inflationary adjustment”said.

Currently, master’s students with a CNPq scholarship win BRL 1,500 monthly. Doctoral ones, BRL 2,200. Scientific initiation scholarship holders receive R$ 400.