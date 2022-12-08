O CNPE (National Council for Energy Policy) approved, this Thursday (8.Dec.2022), the targets for reducing emissions in the sale of fuels. In 2023, distributors will have to acquire 37.5 million decarbonization credits (CBIOs) – the total is less than the original target.

CBIOs are issued by producers and importers of biofuels and purchased by distributors to meet targets for reducing RenovaBio (National Biofuel Policy). Each CBIO is equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The target for 2023 is slightly higher than the proposal under public consultation, of 35.45 million, but lower than the original target of 42.35 million credits, approved in 2021.

The number of CBIOs that need to be acquired by each company will be calculated by ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) according to national market share.

Here are the targets for each year, up to 2032:

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, “the council’s decision also cooperates for predictability and signals to the fuel market the importance of increasing the production and participation of biofuels in the energy matrix, aiming at decarbonization and increased energy security🇧🇷