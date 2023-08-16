The video of the attack on the Crimean bridge, which was published by CNN, is intended to create the appearance of victories for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated on August 16 by military-political observer Andrei Klintsevich.

“The CNN footage that went around the world in the first person with strikes on the Crimean bridge, of course, is an attempt to show a certain victory against the backdrop of a continuous series of failures at the front. The regime of Vladimir Zelensky, having summarized these materials, once again attracts society to the terrorist attack that was carried out,” he told Izvestia.

According to him, the publication of the video is a change in the information agenda, which should switch attention to something positive for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, Klintsevich noted that such an effect could not be achieved, since civilians died during the attack.

Earlier in the day, CNN published a video of Kiev’s attack on the Crimean Bridge in July, specifying that the video had been broadcast by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The footage captures the moment before the strike by sea drones on the bridge.

On July 17, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) reported that two Ukrainian surface drones had attacked the Crimean Bridge. As a result, two residents of the Belgorod region died – a married couple, their daughter was hospitalized. The girl was later released.

On August 3, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov confirmed the involvement of the SBU in two terrorist attacks on the Crimean bridge. The first of these occurred on October 8, 2022. Part of the bridge was damaged by a truck explosion. Then seven fuel tanks of the railway train exploded. Because of this, two car spans partially collapsed. Four people died as a result of the incident.