National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan urged the Ukrainian authorities to be more careful in commenting on the incident with the fall of missiles in Poland. The TV channel reported CNN on Thursday, November 17, citing sources.

“About an hour after the incident became known, [президент Украины] Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video message that “Russian missiles hit Poland.” Sullivan quickly called Zelenskiy’s office after these statements and urged officials to be more careful about how they talk about the incident.

Zelensky said that Kyiv was not involved in the fall, reports “Newspaper.ru“.

Initially, the Polish media disseminated information about the hit of one or two rockets on November 15 in a grain dryer located on the border with Ukraine. Two people died. In this regard, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense.

Soon, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian army had not launched missile attacks on targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The agency also described the information circulated in the Polish media and voiced by officials as a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

At the initiative of US President Joe Biden, an emergency meeting was held on the issue of the missile fall in Poland. As a result of the event, the American leader considered it unlikely that missiles would be launched to Poland from Russia.

The head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, said that the United States does not see data that would disprove the fall of a Ukrainian missile in Poland.