WASHINGTON. Several US military bases across Europe have been placed on high alert during the weekend for fear of a terrorist attack may affect military personnel or facilities Americans. This is reported by CNNciting two U.S. officials. Bases, including the U.S. Army Garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where U.S. European Command is headquartered, raised their alert level to Force Protection Condition “Charlie” on Sunday, officials said.

This status “applies when an incident occurs or information is received that indicates that some form of terrorist action or attack against personnel or facilities is likely,” according to the U.S. military. One of the U.S. officials, stationed at a base in Europe, explained that this level of alert has not been seen “for at least 10 years”, and added that it usually means the military has received an “active-reliable threat.”