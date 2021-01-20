According to the TV channel CNNPresident Donald Trump has decided to pardon his former adviser Stephen Bannon, who is accused of fraud and embezzlement of large funds in an online campaign to raise money to build a wall with Mexico.

Bannon and three of his accomplices were arrested last August. The campaign reportedly raised more than $ 25 million in donations. According to the prosecutor’s office, the arrested stole part of the donations. On these charges, they faced up to 20 years in prison, but the court released Bannon on $ 5 million bail.

Bannon served as Trump’s senior political and strategic advisor from January to August 2017.

In addition, he co-authored journalist Michael Wolff, who, based on his memories of working in the White House, wrote the book Fire and Fury: The Trump White House. The book contains many of Bannon’s negative comments about the Trump administration.

Earlier it was reported that the President of the United States Donald Trump pardoned the ex-head of his campaign headquarters Paul Manafort, as well as former adviser Roger Stone.