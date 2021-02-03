The American television news network, CNN, has published a video report on its website about the UAE project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope.”

The report stated that, in addition to the “Hope Probe”, the month of July 2020 witnessed the launch of two other exploration missions, one of which is the American “Perseverance” vehicle of the US Space Agency “NASA” and the other “Tyanon-1” of China. The three Mars missions will reach the Red Planet this February. But the “Probe of Hope” will be the first to reach Mars, making the UAE the fifth country in the world to achieve this historic achievement.

The report dealt with the technical details of the trip and its intended goals, the benefit that this historic Mars mission will have on humanity, and its expected contribution to providing scientists with information about climate and weather in the different layers of the atmosphere of the planet Mars.

In her report on this event, journalist Ashley Strickland discussed the date of the probe’s entry into the orbit of the Red Planet next Tuesday, the ninth of February, noting that the Emirates Mars Exploration Project broadcast live television coverage of the probe’s arrival to Mars that day.

The report quoted Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri, as saying: “Preparing for the arrival of the (probe of hope) to Mars is a matter fraught with emotions, and upon the success of each stage we move to other stages of anticipation, waiting for the celebration of the upcoming successes and the accomplishment of the mission. ».

The American News Network report of this global event explained the sensitivity of the entry stage into the Mars orbit of the space mission, which is more important and dangerous than the launch stage of the spacecraft, and the report showed how about half of the fuel will be used during it in order to slow the speed sufficiently to enter the capture orbit, to start Then the probe will communicate with the planet Earth through the earth station in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, which takes 11 to 22 minutes to communicate with the planet with the possibility of a delay.

The CNN coverage indicated technical details in the flight, such as slowing down the probe before its arrival to Mars in preparation for entering the orbit, and this is the stage that will be followed by two other stages, namely the transition to the scientific orbit, and then the scientific stage during which the probe will start its scientific mission that lasts a full Martian year. Equivalent to 687 Earth days, it can be extended for an additional Mars year.





