The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, during the storming of the Capitol by supporters of her husband, was engaged in a photo shoot of the White House decor objects. This was announced on January 8 by the TV channel CNN citing the source.

“When thousands of supporters [действующего президента США Дональда] Trump rushed to the US Capitol to lay siege to the center of American democracy, the first lady Melania Trump was engaged in a photo shoot at the White House, “- said in the message.

According to a person familiar with the daily routine of the American leader’s wife, photographs of carpets and other items were taken in the residence, as well as in the east wing. According to CNN, Melania Trump is interested in writing a book about the decor items she has restored and saved up at the White House.

The TV channel also stressed that the media asked the country’s first lady if she would call for calm and an end to violence, as she did during the summer protests, but Melania did not publish anything on this score.

On January 6, riots erupted in Washington during a discussion in Congress on the outcome of the presidential election. Legislators had to end debate as supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. The police used tear gas and stun grenades. Several people were killed in the riots, including two police officers.

On January 8, it became known that the Democrats intend to impeach the incumbent head of state for “inciting mutiny.”

After the events in Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the electoral system in the United States is archaic and does not meet modern democratic standards, which is why riots and disputes over the election results began.

At the same time, political scientist Andres Tomas Conteris said that the United States has never had democracy, and after the elections, the split in society has intensified.

In November 2020, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted in an interview with Russian and foreign media that Moscow respects the right of the American people to decide their own destiny. He recalled that the Russian leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly expressed its readiness to work with any leadership that will be elected on the basis of American legislation.