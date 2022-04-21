CNN has announced that its streaming service, CNN+, will officially end on April 30. It was also announced that current subscribers will be refunded.

“In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and a complete service that provides a better experience and adds more value than stand-alone offerings,” said Discovery’s head of streaming, JB Perrette, in a statement.

+ FIFA launches streaming and documentary debut with Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Condemned from the start?

Available in the North American market since March 29, at a cost of $5.90 monthly (or $59.99 annually). In just 15 days on the market, news reported that there were less than 10,000 people using it daily.

The Protocol portal reported that after a month the service would reach 150,000 subscribers and that CNN executives had drawn up an initial plan that would increase the number of subscribers to 2 million in the first year alone. So whether or not the business was going well is open to discussion.

However, its launch coincided with the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia (now an entertainment giant called Warner Bros. Discovery). And it quickly became clear that Discovery’s leadership had no interest in an independent news subscriber service. So much so that Discovery froze marketing expenses to promote the service and put CNN’s chief financial officer on temporary suspension.

Protocol revealed that CNN+ workers will continue to be paid and receive benefits for 90 days while they are given the opportunity to apply for other positions at CNN and Warner Bros. CNN’s Chief Digital Officer and CNN+ Chief Architect Andrew Morse will leave the company.

