Minister determined to send the material when opening an investigation inquiry against the senator; included other vehicles

The cable news broadcaster CNN Brazil sent the full text of two interviews with senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), this Thursday (9.Feb.2023). Here’s the full (125 KB) of the document containing the links to the recordings.

The minister had determined that the interviews conducted with the senator should be sent by the CNN, GloboNews and magazine Look on Friday (Feb 3), and imposed a deadline of 5 days. The request was made in the same decision that determined the opening of an investigation against Marcos do Val after the PF (Federal Police) heard the senator, on Thursday (Feb 2), about possible attempts to annul the election result. Here’s the full (133 KB).

One of the links sent corresponds to an exclusive interview with the senator given to the broadcaster, lasting 41 minutes and 12 seconds. The other is a reproduction of a press conference by Marcos do Val, with 35 minutes and 32 seconds.

Grupo Globo clarified that it will also send the complete files of the interviews with the senator. Said there was nothing “in off” in the recordings. The expression is journalistic jargon that refers to something said by a source on the condition that the information is not disclosed or, if published, that the author of the speech is not revealed.

CASE HISTORY

The determination intended for the press vehicles was also imposed on the company Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, so that Marcos do Val’s speeches in the interviews and in the testimony to the PF could be compared.

According to the minister, the order given to the press was necessary because Marcos do Val presented 4 different versions of the coup attempt.

On a 1st dispatch, TVs were subject to a fine of BRL 100,000 per day if they did not comply with the decision within 5 days. But the wording of the determination underwent a review and the fine requirement was removed from the final version.

O Moraes’ 2nd dispatch change the wording. The magistrate wrote that he demanded from the Look O “full content of the audios already publicized from the interviews given by Senator MARCOS DO VAL to the publication”. It’s from CNN It is GloboNewsrequired “The full of any interviews already publicized granted by Senator MARCOS DO VAL”.

The minister argues that because he wrote the expression “publicized”would not be breaking the secrecy of the source of journalistic vehicles.

It is therefore a curious decision. Moraes would not need to request these video files from the TV stations, because, as he writes, everything was “publicized” and is openly available on the websites of these media companies.

Only in case Look the audio of the published interview would have to be delivered somehow, as the magazine published the interview in text only. It happens that in printed vehicles, the questions and answers are edited so that they gain more clarity when they are published in text. If it is going to attend Minister Moraes, Veja will have to decide whether to deliver the raw audio file, without cuts, or whether it will edit the material so that it is identical to what has already been published.

THE MARCOS DO VAL CASE

In the early hours of Thursday (Feb 2), Marcos do Val made a live on social networks stating that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried the “coerce” to participate in a coup d’état after the defeat in the elections against the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). This was the 1st time that the senator spoke about the case.

During the broadcast, the congressman also announced that the allegation against the former president was detailed in an interview with the magazine Look. The report was published on Thursday (Feb 2). On the same day (5th), do Val granted an exclusive interview to GloboNews.

In the following hours, the senator contradicted himself in several interviews with journalists about how active the participation of the then president had been in the conversation with the former federal deputy. Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) – whose arrest was ordered by Moraes on Thursday (2.Feb.2023).

Marcos do Val backed down from the statement about Bolsonaro’s participation in an interview with journalists in his office. He stated that the idea, supposedly presented in December 2022, would have come exclusively from former deputy Daniel Silveira and the then president would have only listened – without supporting or contesting it.

Also on Thursday (2.Feb), Marcos do Val deposed the PF for more than 4 hours. Regarding the testimony, the senator said he showed the agents messages from Daniel Silveira demanding a response on the alleged request to record Alexandre de Moraes using a wiretap provided by the former deputy from the area of “Special operations”.

Through lawyers, Bolsonaro said he will not comment on Marcos do Val’s statements.

In a press release, the senator and former president’s son Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated that “There was never any coup attempt.”

“President Jair Bolsonaro is a defender of law and order and has always played within the four lines of the Constitution. His presidential term was guided by strict respect for legislation and institutions, even when sectors of the media tried to induce the public to a different image. So much so that there was no attempt at a coup or crime, that President Bolsonaro left the Presidency on December 31,” said the PL senator.