Law enforcement sources told CNNthat ricin poison was found in a package addressed to US President Donald Trump.

Traces of ricin have been confirmed by two tests and an investigation is underway, sources said. They noted that all mail addressed to Trump is checked outside his residence.

The White House has not yet commented on the situation, and the FBI has not yet been able to obtain confirmation of the information from sources at the FBI.

Ricin is a highly toxic substance that is secreted from certain plants. The toxin causes internal bleeding and organ failure.

Recall that in early June, two Russian diplomats were expelled from the Czech Republic in connection with the story of the alleged transportation of ricin poison. Immediately after that, the case was closed, recognizing the information as false. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov expressed regret about “irritants” in relations with Prague and stressed that the Kremlin remains interested in establishing good partnership with the Czech Republic.