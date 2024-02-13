Negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the establishment of a ceasefire in the enclave have entered a decisive stage; the next 24 hours will be important for the deal. The TV channel reported this on February 13 CNN citing a source in the Palestinian Hamas movement.

“The picture will become clearer within 24 hours,” the material said.

According to the TV channel, the negotiators have a strong intention to reach an understanding on a ceasefire and begin the process of exchanging prisoners on both sides. Issues of delivery of food, medicine and goods will also be discussed.

Earlier in the day, Al Qahera TV reported that US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and Israeli Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea were planning to meet in Cairo. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani and Egyptian officials will also be present. They will discuss ways to achieve a truce in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to this, on January 25, The Washington Post reported that US President Joe Biden would send CIA Director William Burns to mediate a major deal between Israel and the Gaza Strip. It is clarified that we are talking about a deal that will include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza and the longest cessation of hostilities from October 7, 2023.

A day earlier, on January 24, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to exchange prisoners and prisoners as part of a ceasefire within a month. However, the Palestinian movement refused to implement its plans until the future terms of a permanent ceasefire were agreed upon.

On January 22, NBC News, citing an unnamed diplomat, reported that negotiations to release the remaining prisoners held in the Gaza Strip remained at an impasse because Israel did not agree with Hamas' demand for a permanent ceasefire.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.