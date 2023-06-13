The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost 15% of all Bradley armored vehicles supplied by the United States. This was announced on June 12 by the TV channel CNNciting data from the Dutch portal Oryx.

“The sixteen U.S. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles destroyed, damaged and abandoned in recent days are almost 15% of the 109 that Washington handed over to Kyiv,” the publication says.

According to Oryx, Ukrainian fighters have lost at least 3,600 pieces of military equipment since February last year.

The day before, the Izvestia military correspondent reported that Russian servicemen had blocked an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack in the Luhansk direction. The Russian Armed Forces liquidated a column of enemy armored vehicles in the Belogorovka area.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack Russian positions in this direction from two sides at once – on the Kremenny and Belogorovsky flanks. Video footage taken from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shows that the APU attempt was successfully foiled.

On the night of June 12, the Russian Armed Forces launched a sea-based high-precision long-range weapon at the places of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reserves. All designated objects were hit, the goal of the strike was achieved.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.