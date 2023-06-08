The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have suffered significant losses in manpower and heavy equipment over the past few days. This was announced on Thursday, June 8, with reference to two high-ranking American officials CNN.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine faced stronger resistance from Russian troops than previously expected, the channel reports. One of two CNN sources described the losses of the Ukrainian army, including American MRAP armored personnel carriers, as “significant”.

“However, Russian forces, armed with anti-tank missiles, grenades and mortars, put up “fierce resistance”, entrenched in a layered defense, which has several levels of depth in some areas and is surrounded by minefields that caused great damage to Ukrainian armored vehicles,” the TV channel reports.

At the same time, both CNN sources note that the loss of manpower and equipment allegedly will not affect the further plan of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, since American and Western officials initially expected that it would not happen quickly and would be fraught with high risks for both soldiers, and for technology, including Western.

Earlier on June 8, the commander of the grouping of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in the Zaporozhye direction, Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, announced the destruction of three Leopard tanks in the Zaporozhye direction.

Earlier that day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that on the night of Thursday, June 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to break through the defenses in the Zaporozhye direction. According to him, the enemy went on the attack with the forces of the 47th mechanized brigade, numbering up to 1,500 people and 150 armored vehicles.

In addition, the Izvestia source also reported that day about the battle between Russian forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction. Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, said that the Ukrainian tank group went on the offensive in the Orekhovsky sector – between Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka. He noted the high intensity of the battle.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.