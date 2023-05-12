The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering partially easing anti-Russian sanctions to encourage Russia to release two detained Americans – The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Hershkovich and Marine Paul Whelan. This was reported on May 11 by the TV channel CNN with reference to sources in the American administration.

According to him, Washington is also negotiating with its allies regarding the possible inclusion of Russians held in these countries in an exchange deal with the Russian Federation.

In particular, the TV channel reports, US officials turned to countries where Russians were recently arrested, including Brazil, Norway, and Germany. So, in Germany, a Russian citizen Vadim Krasikov is in custody, who, according to Washington, may be on the list of those whom Russia wants to release.

Earlier, on April 29, Biden said that the White House was looking for opportunities to release Evan Gershkovich accused in Russia of espionage. He made the statement after meeting with relatives of a journalist from the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal who was arrested in Russia on charges of espionage. The meeting, which was held in an informal atmosphere, was also attended by US First Lady Jill Biden.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted on April 25, there is a channel between Russia and the United States for work on the exchange of prisoners, but it does not imply publicity. The minister added that US citizen Evan Gershkovich was detained when they received materials that constitute a state secret of the Russian Federation.

On March 30, Evan Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain classified information constituting a state secret about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

A criminal case has been initiated against the journalist under Art. 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Espionage”). The Lefortovo Court of Moscow on the same day arrested Gershkovich for two months. However, the suspect categorically denied all accusations, saying that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia. Later, on April 18, the Moscow City Court dismissed the complaint against Gershkovich’s arrest, so he would remain in jail.

Back in December last year, American Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia for espionage, said that he was disappointed with the efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to release him.

Whelan was detained in Moscow at the end of December 2018. A criminal case was opened against him under the article on espionage (Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). In mid-June 2020, the Moscow City Court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in a strict regime colony. Since then, the US has been trying to trade Whelan in a prisoner exchange scheme.