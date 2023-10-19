A US Navy warship active in the Red Sea intercepted three missiles cruise «and several drones» launched by Shiite Houthi militiamen from Yemen “potentially towards targets in Israel.” A Pentagon spokesperson declared this. “Israel also believes that the missiles launched from Yemen and intercepted by the Americans were directed towards Israeli territory.”

The battle against Hamas is increasingly moving to Gaza and the invasion of the Strip by Israeli troops is considered close, very close. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to the soldiers of the Golani Brigade deployed in front of Gaza with tanks ready, urged them to “fight like lions”.

The visit of the US president Joe Biden in Tel Aviv convinced Israel to give the OK to the passage of humanitarian aid from Egypt through the Rafah crossing starting tomorrow for the exhausted population of the Palestinian enclave. But today everything seems to be accelerating towards the ground operation, while the rain of rockets arriving, even at the same time, from the Strip and Lebanon, increasingly entangled in the conflict, has increased.

There are many foreign diplomats who are leaving Beirut due to the worsening of the situation. And today the United States and Germany urged their citizens to leave the country “as soon as possible while commercial flights are still available”.



«Now you see Gaza from afar, soon you will see it from inside. The order will come,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced to the troops. “The battle is moving to Hamas territory” in Gaza, echoed Yaron Finkelman, commander of Israel’s Southern Front, the man on the front line facing the Strip. «This war – he explained – was imposed on us by a ruthless enemy who dealt us a significant blow. We stopped and blocked them. We are hitting them hard and we are determined to prevail on their own territory.” All this while army commandos have carried out other raids across the border, in a “targeted” attempt to locate missing Israelis or acquire information about their fate. In fact, the army estimates that there are between 100 and 200 Israelis who have not been heard from since the attack on October 7, in addition to at least 203 hostages.





Despite this, and the fact that the army continues to search for Hamas terrorists in the Israeli areas close to the Strip, the indications converge for an imminent land action. Meeting the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Israel, Netanyahu told him: «You fought the Nazis 80 years ago, now we must fight Hamas together which is the new Nazism. This – he added, inspired by Winston Churchill’s famous speech – is our dark hour, the darkest hour in the world.” “I am proud to be here at your side in Israel’s darkest hour,” Sunak replied. promising military support but underlining that “the Palestinian people are also victims of Hamas”.

In this escalation of tension, many Israeli ambassadors are leaving Middle Eastern countries on the government’s instructions. Also due to the furious reaction of the Arab streets after the explosion in the hospital in Gaza still attributed by their leaders to the Israeli army. In this regard, according to the Israeli TV Kan, a European intelligence source – after the Pentagon, cited yesterday by Biden – confirmed the Israeli version of the defective Jihad rocket and claimed that the deaths were not 417, as announced by Hamas, but rather “between 10 and 50”.

In the field, in addition to the raids, Israel is increasing pressure on Hamas leadersraising the importance of objectives. Jamila al-Shanti was killed todaywidow of Hamas co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi and the first woman elected to the organization’s Political Bureau in 2021. And also Jehad Mohaisen, head of Hamas National Security.

In the Strip – awaiting the opening of the Rafah crossing tomorrow which should bring the first humanitarian aid since the beginning of the crisis – the situation is worsening by the hour with around one million displaced. The deaths reached 3,785, including 1,524 minors (many from the same families), with 12,493 injured. In Israel the victims are over 1,400 (306 soldiers) and the number of displaced people – from the south and the north under Hezbollah fire – is estimated at around 600,000. The warning sirens – which force entire areas of the country to run into shelters – have sounded several times in the south and center of the country, including Tel Aviv.

