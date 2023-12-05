The unsuccessful counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) has called into question further US funding for the country, a political observer wrote on December 5 CNN Stephen Collinson.

“The failure of Ukraine to turn its long-promised counteroffensive into concrete victories has led aid skeptics to question whether it is being used effectively and how long the conflict will last,” the journalist said.

He called such fears justified, since the United States is sending billions of dollars from American taxpayers to assist Ukraine, Collinson emphasized.

Earlier that day, American journalist Clayton Morris expressed the opinion that Ukraine would lose even more territory if the authorities refused to capitulate unconditionally. The Kiev regime made the wrong choice by abandoning the Minsk agreements, Morris pointed out.

The day before, columnist for the American publication Responsible Statecraft Branko Marcetic said that the governments of the United States and Great Britain were deliberately prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, Ukraine and Russia were one step away from peace negotiations, but this was prevented by NATO countries, which are interested in a long-term confrontation with the Russian Federation.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.