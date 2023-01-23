The suspect in the murder of 10 people in the ballroom of the American city of Monterey Park feuded with dance teachers. On Monday, January 23, the TV channel reports CNN.

According to the channel, the Star dance studio was attacked by 72-year-old Hu Kang Tran, who in the late 2000s and early 2010s went there to dance almost every day.

As a friend of Tran said, he often complained that the instructors in the dance hall did not like him and said “bad things” about him.

“Tran was hostile to a lot of people there,” he stressed.

In addition, it was in this dance studio that the man met his wife (they were already divorced at the time of the incident). Tran was a Chinese immigrant, according to a copy of his marriage certificate.

Mayor of Monterey Park Henry Lo on the air of the TV channel NBC confirmed that the cause of the attack “must be some kind of personal relationship”. He also did not rule out that the man attacked the studio, as his ex-wife could come there to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

It is noted that half an hour after the shooting at the Star Studios, a man tried to attack a ballroom in a nearby city, but was disarmed by visitors. He then fled in his van and killed himself.

A day earlier, in the city of Monterey Park, a suburb of Los Angeles (California), there was a shooting with numerous victims. As a result of the attack, 10 people were killed and 10 others were injured. It was noted that the area was the site of the Chinese New Year celebrations, and that Asians were doing business in the attacked quarter.