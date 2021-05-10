Russian-linked hackers may be behind the cyberattack on America’s largest pipeline company, Colonial Pipeline. This was announced on May 9 by the TV channel CNN with reference to sources.

According to journalists, hackers calling themselves DarkSide may be behind the attack. According to CNN, the group allegedly “comes from Russia.”

Agency Bloomberg at the same time notes that DarkSide can be associated with both Russia and the countries of Eastern Europe.

The attack on the Colonial Pipeline suspended the pipeline that supplies 45% of the US East Coast population with fuel.

According to the company, the attack was carried out using a ransomware virus.

If such a virus enters a computer system, it temporarily blocks its operation and encrypts the data until the hackers receive the required funds. The company temporarily suspended operations and began the process of restoring systems.

The American authorities have declared a regional emergency regime. At the same time, analysts noted that the attack could lead to interruptions in fuel supplies to the United States, as well as an increase in gasoline prices to record levels over the past seven years.

The United States has repeatedly accused “Russian hackers” of involvement in various cyber attacks. Moscow, in turn, denied unsubstantiated accusations and offered Washington to jointly fight cybercrime.