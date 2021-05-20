US President Joe Biden during a telephone conversation on May 19 with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly demanded an early ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine. This was announced on Thursday, May 20 by the TV company CNN with reference to sources.

According to the channel, the American leader during the conversation for the first time indicated to the Israeli prime minister the time frame for establishing an armistice. It is noted that Biden was extremely annoyed and used more “direct, frank and impartial” language in the conversation than before.

Last Wednesday, the White House press service reported that the head of the American administration held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the parties discussed in detail the development of events in the Gaza Strip. It was noted that the US President announced that he expects a significant de-escalation on the way to a ceasefire on the same day.

On May 20, the Israeli security cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine. Israel intends to cease fire on May 21 at 2.00 local time (coincides with Moscow time). Later, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi instructed to send delegations to Israel and Palestine to monitor the observance of the ceasefire.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians who have died as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes has reached 230, of which 65 are minors. More than 1.7 thousand people were injured.