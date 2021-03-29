Amid fears about possible actions by Russia and China, the United States is going to conduct secret military exercises, the American television channel reported. CNN…

The exercises are scheduled for the summer and will be held in a virtual format. Hundreds of US military personnel around the world will join the system to participate in the maneuvers. The Pentagon intends to figure out how to respond to the actions of Russia and China.

The exercise has become a top priority for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milli, several Defense Ministry officials told the channel. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be briefed on the progress of the maneuvers.

According to the scenario, the Americans will fight a fictitious global crisis that has broken out on several fronts, the military will have to deal with an ever-changing environment and fight for military assets: aircraft carriers and bombers.

The specialists will repel major cyberattacks, Russia’s “offensive” in the Baltics, counter the militarization of the Arctic allegedly by the Russian Federation and respond to China’s virtual invasion of Taiwan.

As the author of the article notes, fears about the activity of Russia and China are growing, and there are no signs of easing tensions since Joe Biden took the office of US President.

As reported earlier that day, the US Audit Office said the US military had lost its superiority over Russia in conducting operations in the electromagnetic spectrum. It was not specified which cases were being discussed.