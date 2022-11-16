Ukraine confirmed the use of air defense forces (AD) near the missile crash site in Poland. This was reported on November 16 by the TV channel CNN.

“The Ukrainian military told the US and its allies that they were trying to intercept a Russian missile at the same time and near the site of a missile attack on Poland,” an official source said.

The TV channel notes that this information served as the basis for further assessment of the events by the United States.

On the eve of November 15, the Polish media disseminated information about the hit of one or two missiles in a grain dryer located on the border with Ukraine. Two people died. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the emergency and called on NATO to act.

The Polish Foreign Ministry later confirmed that one or two rockets fell on the territory of the village of Przewoduv in the east of the country. Polish Ambassador to the European Union Andrzej Sados said that all EU countries blame Russia for the missile incident.

However, at the initiative of US President Joe Biden, an emergency meeting was held on the issue of the fall of missiles in Poland, and as a result of the event, the American leader considered it unlikely that missiles would be launched into Poland from Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry called the speculation about Russia’s likely attitude to the incident a provocation, pointing out that the country’s armed forces did not strike targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The agency also reported that in the photographs of the rocket fragments found in Poland, they were identified as elements of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

As military expert Yuri Knutov noted, analyzing footage from the scene, it is very likely that Ukrainian S-300s could have fallen on Polish territory, since Ukrainian air defense missiles have expired and often deviate from the course or explode.

On November 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry called for an impartial investigation into the missile incident, which would allow the provocation to be exposed. The agency called outrageous the initial reaction of Western countries that accused Russia of falling missiles near the Polish-Ukrainian border.