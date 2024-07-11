Home page politics

Press Split

According to CNN, Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger was in the Kremlin’s sights. (Archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

US intelligence services warned their German partners about the Russian government’s plans, the report says. The Rheinmetall boss was not the only target.

Washington – According to a report by the US broadcaster CNN, US intelligence services uncovered plans by the Russian government to murder Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger at the beginning of the year. The German side was then informed and Papperger was subsequently given special protection.

CNN cites five officials from the US and other Western countries who are familiar with the situation. A German government official confirmed to the broadcaster that Berlin had received corresponding warnings from the US.

According to the CNN report, the uncovered plan was part of a planned series of assassination attempts on executives of arms companies across Europe who are supporting the Ukrainian defensive war against Russia with their weapons. Rheinmetall declined to comment on the report. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution also declined to comment.

Baerbock: Must not be naive

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington about the CNN report that this was “what we have actually communicated more and more clearly in recent months: Russia is waging a hybrid war of aggression.” Russian President Vladimir Putin is using sabotage and cyber attacks for his war of aggression against Ukraine. But there have also been attacks on people on European territory and attacks on factories. “And that underlines once again that we as Europeans must protect ourselves as best we can and not be naive.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed similar views. According to him, Russian services are attempting to use a campaign of hostile actions to deter NATO allies from further supporting Ukraine. However, in recent months we have seen that alliance members are not intimidated, said Stoltenberg.

The communications director of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, told Welt TV that he could not comment on intelligence matters. He pointed out, however, that Putin held Western arms companies partly responsible for the course of the war in Ukraine – even though the Kremlin chief himself could “end it tomorrow”.

Papperger: War can last forever

Rheinmetall is one of the largest European suppliers of tank technology and artillery shells for Ukraine and, according to its own statements, the largest manufacturer of artillery ammunition in the Western world. In June, Rheinmetall opened a repair workshop for infantry fighting vehicles in Western Ukraine. The production of new tanks is also planned.

By 2026, the Dax-listed company wants to increase its annual production of artillery shells to 1.1 million rounds, Papperger told the “FAZ”. Before the Russian war against Ukraine, it was 70,000. Papperger confirmed that the company’s sales will grow by 40 percent this year. He assumes that the war could last a long time. This is also damaging to the Russians. “But it could last forever, Russia has completely converted its industry to a war economy,” said the CEO. dpa