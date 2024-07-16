The US Secret Service has stepped up security around Donald Trump after receiving information about an Iranian plot to assassinate him, CNN reports. The plan has nothing to do with the Butler attack, sources say.

Iran has repeatedly threatened revenge for the killing by the US military of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in January 2020. And all senior officials in the Trump administration who worked on national security have benefited from tight security measures since leaving their posts. The Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmini, the day after the attack on the tycoon had spoken of a recent reinforcement of his security detail without specifying the reason.