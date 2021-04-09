D.he junta in Myanmar is apparently planning to extend the one-year state of emergency it has imposed in the crisis country. The spokesman for the new military leadership, Zaw Min Tun, said in an interview with the American broadcaster CNN that the measure could be extended “by six months or more”. At the same time he assured that “free and fair elections” would be held within two years, as stipulated by the constitution. “The democratic standards in Myanmar will not be the same as in Western countries,” said Zaw Min Tun.

In the interview, the spokesman repeated the allegations of electoral fraud in the general election in November, which the appointed Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi had clearly won. The generals had justified the coup with irregularities in the vote. Zaw Min Tun did not provide any evidence.

For the military violence, he blamed the demonstrators, it was only a reaction to their riots. “There will be deaths if the riots are put down, but we shoot with discipline.” Since the coup in early February there have been repeated reports of brutal military violence. The army fired live ammunition at demonstrators, and there was talk of severe torture during interrogation.

According to estimates by the prisoners’ aid organization AAPP, at least 614 people have been killed by emergency services so far. More than 2,850 are currently in custody. Suu Kyi is said to be under house arrest but has not been seen publicly since the coup.