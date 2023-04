How did you feel about the content of this article?

Don Lemon has been away from the network since February, after saying the 51-year-old GOP candidate for the White House “is not in her prime” | Photo: Playback/MSNBC

On the same day that Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News was reported, CNN announced the resignation of host Don Lemon. He was on the American news channel for 17 years.

Lemon said in a statement that he was informed by his agent of the firing and that he was “shocked”. “At no point did I receive any indication that I could not continue doing the work I love at the network,” said the journalist.

CNN claimed that Lemon “had the opportunity to meet with management [da emissora]but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Although CNN has not given an explanation as to why the presenter was fired, Lemon had been away from the network’s programs since February.

During a debate on CNN about a proposal by Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley that senior politicians take competency tests, Lemon said Haley, who is 51, “is not in her prime” and argued that women are ” considered to be in their prime at 20, 30, maybe 40.”

Lemon was removed from CNN’s programming over the sexist comment, had apologized and was undergoing training sessions, according to the network.