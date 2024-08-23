Former Record employee Renata Varandas will work on political coverage in Brasília; she should start in early September

THE CNN Brazil hired the journalist Renata Varandas, fired from the Record in July for leaking excerpts of an interview with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The reporter will work on political coverage in Brasília and is expected to start at the beginning of September.

Varandas interviewed Lula on July 16 at around 9:30 am at the Planalto Palace. The conversation was recorded and broadcast in full on “Record Newspaper”at 7:55 pm, on the same day.

During the day, excerpts of the interview were published by R7, the broadcaster’s news portal. However, before that, part of the information was distributed by a political analysis company of which the journalist is a partner.

Information about what the president had said about the tax issue and the succession at the Central Bank came to the attention of financial market agents about an hour before the first publication made by R7, at 1:48 pm.

A statement with the information was distributed by brokerage BGC Liquidez DTVM Ltda and attributed to Capital Advice, a political analysis agency for investors and financial managers. Varandas is a managing partner of the agency.

Two other journalists share the shareholder structure: 1) Mariana Londres, from the portal UOL (owned by the Frias family, who also own the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaper and of the PagBankthe bank that popularized the yellow card machines), and 2) Flavia Torres de Mesquita.

The Capital Advice text anticipated Lula’s speech in which the president says he needs to be convinced about the need for spending cuts (to accept reducing government expenses) and that the fiscal target does not necessarily have to be met.

After Lula’s speech was leaked, the dollar began to rise. At 12:43 p.m. that day, the US currency began to rise against the real. The day’s high reached R$5.46 at 1:41 p.m., an increase of 0.32% compared to the previous day’s close (August 15) and 0.55% compared to the opening (R$5.43).

The variation was attributed to the president’s statements in the interview. At the end of the day, the US currency closed down 0.30%, at R$5.429.