CNN: US tightens security at European military bases over Russia

The United States has stepped up security at its military bases in Europe due to the threat of sabotage from individuals linked to Russia, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to him, American intelligence received information that a number of individuals who were allegedly hired by the Russian side were planning to commit acts of sabotage against US military facilities. The intelligence, which the US received over the past two weeks and which had not been previously reported, was considered “quite alarming.”

Several US military bases in Europe have raised their alert level to the Charlie Defense Level, which is explained as “initiated in the event of an incident or intelligence indicating the likelihood of some form of terrorist activity or targeting of personnel or facilities,” according to the US Army.

In turn, the US European Command claims that the measures taken “are not related to any one threat, but to a combination of factors that potentially affect the security of American forces.”

US military pilots ordered to disguise themselves as civilians

On July 1, the command of the US Air Force Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany ordered pilots of the 52nd Fighter Wing based there to remove their uniforms outside the base, Stars and Stripes reported.

It is noted that the pilots will have to travel to their duty station in civilian clothes as a “precautionary measure.” Representatives of the air base did not provide more details.

Security measures were also increased at the US Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where the headquarters of the US European Command is located. However, the specific actions they had to take to prepare for a terrorist attack were not disclosed. One of CNN’s sources simply emphasized that such a threat level had not been declared for at least a decade.

NATO to establish headquarters 140 kilometers from Russia

The headquarters of NATO ground forces in the Nordic countries will be located in Finland, in the city of Mikkeli. The information was confirmed by the Minister of Defense of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram. It is expected that the headquarters will be located 140 kilometers from the border with Russia.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that by 2025, most of the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) troops will be under NATO command in the near future. During a speech at Johns Hopkins University in the United States, Pistorius specified that about 35,000 soldiers will have the two highest levels of readiness. The minister also confirmed that the country is increasing its military presence on NATO’s eastern flank.

The head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, called the achievement of the goals of the special military operation (SMO) by the Russian Federation “a serious fear for NATO”. Another reason for concern for the North Atlantic Alliance is the unsuccessful attempts to weaken Russia, the diplomat noted.