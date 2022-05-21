The former New York mayor initially refused to appear unless his testimony was captured on video, his lawyer said earlier this month. But that would have been refused by the committee. Both parties are according to CNN renegotiated and that would have led to a virtual meeting that was held on Friday.

The Commission of Inquiry is trying to determine what role Trump played in the storming of the US Congress by his supporters when the results of the presidential election were announced. Trump claims without evidence that electoral fraud had been committed and Giuliani helped him, among other things, in filing several lawsuits in which President Joe Biden’s party was portrayed as a fraud. Giuliani is no longer employed by Trump and is now no longer allowed to offer his services as a lawyer in some states.