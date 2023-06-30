The documents showed, according to CNN, that the deputy commander of Russian military operations in Ukraine, Sorovikin, nicknamed “Armageddon”, has a personal registration number with Wagner, adding that Sorovikin was listed, along with at least 30 senior Russian military and intelligence officials, as important members of the group. Wagner.

Mystery still surrounds Surovikin’s fate as the Kremlin has refused to answer related questions.

The status or location of the Russian general has not been announced, since a group military revolt was thwarted Wagner Russian special military.

Surovikin has been in hiding since Saturday, when he appeared in a video clip appealing to him Yevgeny Prigogine Head of the Wagner Group ending the rebellion.

He looked exhausted in that section. Unconfirmed reports were received at the time that the security services were investigating him.

And the American New York Times published a report, in which it quoted US officials as saying that General Sergey Surovikin had prior knowledge of the rebellion before it occurred at the beginning of the week..

The spokesman transmitted The Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, on Thursday, submitted questions about Surovikin to the Ministry of Defense, which has not yet issued a statement on it.

When asked by reporters if the Kremlin could clarify Surovikin’s situation, Beksov said: “No, unfortunately not.”“.

He added, “Therefore, I recommend that you contact the Ministry of Defense, this is its competence“.