Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told US President Joe Biden privately in a recent conversation that Polls show the president can’t defeat Donald Trump. As CNN reports, Biden could destroy Democrats’ chances of winning the House in November if he continues to seek a second term, according to four sources briefed on the call. “The president responded by denying it and assuring Pelosi that he’s seen polls that say he can win.” Another source described Biden as “on the defensive” about the polls.



Biden Tests Positive for Covid, Skips Las Vegas Event, Goes Into Isolation. Polls Show Him as Defeated alberto simoni July 17, 2024

At one point, Pelosi asked Mike Donilona longtime Biden adviser, “to get on the line to talk about the data.” The call would mark the second known conversation between the California congressman and Biden since the president’s disastrous June 27 debate. Pelosi and Biden also spoke in early July. None of the sources indicated whether Pelosi told Biden in this conversation whether she believes the president should drop out of the 2024 race. White House press secretary Andrew Batesreached for comment, did not provide further details about the call. “President Biden is the party’s nominee. He intends to win and looks forward to working with Democrats in Congress to pass his 100-day agenda to help working families,” Bates said. A Pelosi spokesperson told CNN that the former House speaker has been in California since Friday and has not spoken to Biden since.