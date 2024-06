The American broadcaster said that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not meet the requirements to participate in next week’s debate by this Thursday (20), the deadline | Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent candidate for president of the United States, was unable to meet CNN’s demands and will not participate in the first debate of candidates for the White House, which will be held in Atlanta on the 27th, the broadcaster reported.

RFK, as he is known, had filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in May against CNN for excluding him and other candidates from the debate that will bring together Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican opponent, Donald Trump. Now, the broadcaster has confirmed its exclusion, reported the Associated Press agency.

In a statement released on Thursday, Kennedy said his disqualification was “anti-democratic, un-American and cowardly.”

To participate in the presidential debate, CNN required two conditions from candidates: ensure the inclusion of their name on ballots in states that have at least 270 votes in the Electoral College, the minimum necessary to win the election, and reach at least 15% in four “reliable” surveys until this Thursday (20).

Kennedy’s campaign advisor claims that he guaranteed his inclusion on the ballots in 22 states, which have a total of 310 electoral votes, but CNN argued that he ensured his presence in only six states, which have 89 votes in the Electoral College.

Regarding the polls, the broadcaster pointed out that Kennedy had at least 15% of voting intentions in just three surveys.