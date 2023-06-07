the news network CNN confirmed this Wednesday that its CEO, Chris Licht, will leave the position after being in charge of that communication medium for the last year. The information was confirmed by David ZaslavCEO of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery of which the company is a part.

“I met with Chris and will leave CNN“Zaslav told the employees after holding an editorial call with them.

(In addition: This is how the US centers in Colombia will work to process immigration cases)

In a later statement, Zaslav stated that he has “great respect for Chris, personally and professionally.” “The job of leading CNN It was never going to be easy, especially in a moment of great disruption and transformationand he has put his heart and soul into it,” he said.

According to the outlet, Licht’s departure “capped a tumultuous year for CNNmarked by layoffs, record low ratings, and rock-bottom employee morale“.

It also happens after “a devastating profile” of 15,000 words about his figure published in the magazine The Atlantic in which some of his most controversial decisionsas a recent interview with former president Donald Trump.

This article led Chris to apologize to the staff at CNN Last monday. “He told the global news organization in a somber tone that he did not recognize himself when reading parts of the story,” he claims. CNN.

Jeff Zucker, Licht’s predecessor as CNN CEO (file photo)

Zaslav said that in the meantime the team will be led by Amy EntelisExecutive Vice President of Content and Talent Development, Virginia Moselyexecutive vice president of editorial, and Eric SherlingExecutive Vice President of US Programming

David Leavy, who recently took over as COO, will continue to oversee the company’s business activities.

Licht has embarked on a corporate transformation since taking over for the veteran Jeff Zucker after he violated company policies by not disclosing that he was in a relationship with another house manager and resigned in February 2022.

(Also read: Jeff Zucker: due to a hidden relationship with a colleague, he is no longer head of CNN)

Additionally, last November, CNN announced that it will undertake “hundreds” of layoffs in its workforceincluding collaborators, as part of some “deep cuts” in the company.

The chain, which has some 4,000 employees worldwide, belongs to Warner Media. A corporation that took on “billions of dollars in debt” by merging last year with discoveryresulting in the taking of measures by the CNN to reduce costs.

Angie Nataly Ruiz Hurtado

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*With information from EFE