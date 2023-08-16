Commentators Janaina Paschoal and Marco Antonio Villa were fired on this 3rd, in addition to 2 other presenters

A CNN Brazil promoted new dismissals of some names of its grid this Tuesday (Aug.15.2023), among them the presenters Rafael Colombo and Roberto Nonato. The broadcaster says it is promoting “a series of changes” in its programming and structure to promote “more analysis” It is “less opinion”. In 2022, the channel laid off more than 100 employees.

Presenter Rafael Colombo, who was fired by the channel on Tuesday (15.Aug), used his Instagram profile to publish a note of thanks to professional colleagues and the public: “Guys, I got fired today by ‘CNN’. I thank the colleagues and friends I made. And especially, those who watched me over these 3 years. Let’s go ahead”. The journalist had been on the station since 2020.

Roberto Nonato also left the station on Tuesday (15.Aug). “I was dismissed today from ‘CNN Brasil’. It’s been 3 years of a lot of learning and many new friends. I thank everyone who attended during this period and CNN too. I hope to have news soon”, he said the presenter in a post on social networks.

In addition to Colombo and Nonato, 2 other names were dismissed: commentators Marco Antonio Villa and Janaína Paschoal. The former deputy debuted as part of the fixed cast of commentators on the program CNN Arenaalongside Raquel Landim, Helio Beltrão and Joel Pinheiro, in April 2023. Villa was part of the newspaper New day and the program Villa Opinions.

SCHEDULE CHANGES

The new dismissals take place in the midst of a series of changes as part of a “strategic move” from the CNN Brazil in your content. The broadcaster said it wants to strengthen its hard news looking for “more analysis” It is “less opinion”. In addition, he stated that the changes are necessary to maintain the company’s financial balance.

Among the changes in the broadcaster’s schedule, a new newscast presented from Brasilia was announced. O CNN backstage will be hosted by Tainá Falcão and Gustavo Uribe. Journalist Thais Herédia, who had left the station in April, returns to join the economy core. She will present the CNN Marketalso acting as an analyst in the CNN Primetime and in the newspaper WW.

Carol Nogueira will be the new presenter of the New daywhile Raquel Landim assumes the CNN 360. Reporter Stévão Limana, a correspondent based in Porto Alegre, joins the CNN Radio. “All these talents are being recognized, as they have the profile that the house intends to value more and more”declared the broadcaster.

MASS DISMISSALS

In December 2022, CNN Brasil fired at least 120 professionals, including presenters, reporters and analysts. In addition to the cuts, the broadcaster also closed the branch in Rio de Janeiro. Here are some of the names that have been terminated:

Monalisa Perrone presenter;

presenter; Gloria Vanique presenter;

presenter; Sidney Rezende presenter;

presenter; Roberta Russo presenter;

presenter; Marcela Rahal presenter;

presenter; Fernando Molica analyst;

analyst; Kenzô Machida analyst;

analyst; Alexandre Borges analyst;

analyst; Heloisa Vilela US correspondent;

US correspondent; Isabella Faria news reporter;

news reporter; danubia braga news reporter;

news reporter; Bruna Ostermann news reporter;

news reporter; Lucas Camara Director of Institutional Relations;

Director of Institutional Relations; Frank Alcântara Vice President of New Business;

Vice President of New Business; João Beltrãodirector of Journalism in São Paulo.

The layoff process lasted about 12 hours.

CNN IN RED

At the time of the shutdowns, the Power360 found that the CNN Brazil sought to achieve Break Even Point, that is, the billing equivalent to your expense. In 2022, spending was twice the revenue. the goal of CNNbesides the Break Even Point, is to keep the number of employees below 600. Rubens Menin’s station was inaugurated on March 15, 2020, with 600 employees. It grew to over 800.

Menin is the majority shareholder of CNN Brazil. It has 65% of the share control. He is the founder of 3 large companies: MRV Engenharia (contractor who became stronger after carrying out works for the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, created during the Lula government, in 2009), Banco Inter (digital financial institution that has more than 10 million customers) and Log Commercial Properties (commercial property leasing company). Together, they have a market value of R$ 25 billion.

The changes are carried out by the management of businessman João Camargo. He assumed the presidency of CNN Brazil in October 2022. Before him, journalist Renata Afonso commanded the station for 19 months.

SMALL AUDIENCE

survey disclosed for the Power360 in July 2023 shows that the average total audience of news channels is only 248 thousand people. A CNN Brazil performs best in the afternoon and evening when it reaches 31,053 people. It is in 2nd place in the morning, while in the other shifts, it drops to 3rd place, behind GloboNews It is Young Pan News.